Boots Partners with Posterplan & EssenceMediacom for New OOH Campaign

Boots Ireland has teamed up with EssenceMediacom and Posterplan for a media-first programmatic OOH campaign which went live this week.

The campaign features the retailer’s own No 7 Future Renew brand, one of its best- selling lines, which now includes a range with added SPF to help protect against UV rays. The campaign will run until June 4th.

Active on Orb screens and the digital screen at the prominent St Stephens Green shopping centre, the campaign features dynamic messaging that only activates when UV is moderate (3+ on the UV index).

As the UV fluctuates, so does the creative copy. When the UV levels are high, the campaign dynamically updates with the message “Today’s UV range is high”, accompanied by the call to action, “Hi UV, Hello Protection”.

“The No7 Future Renew range brings together fifteen years of research, cutting edge R&D and a world-first peptide technology so it’s only fitting that Boots supports its latest launch with a first to market activation in an iconic Dublin location,” says Linda Nolan, head of marketing, Boots Ireland.

“Up to 80% of premature skin ageing is caused by the sun and the new No7 Future Renew Damage Protecting Defence Shield SPF50 helps protect against visible signs of skin damage caused by the sun so in addition to increasing brand awareness this activation supports Boots’ commitment to being with our customers for all aspects of their life.”

“Partnering with EssenceMediacom and Boots on this project has been an exciting opportunity. It’s not every day we get to pioneer a media-first initiative,” adds Eoin Carroll, senior client manager and PROOH lead, Posterplan.

“With programmatic OOH, we’ve been able to bring real-time data and dynamic messaging together to highlight the significance of sun protection to consumers and in turn generate awareness for Boots.”

Suzanne Gray, senior account manager, EssenceMediacom adds: “We are confident that our innovative media approach will effectively communicate its benefits to our target audience.”