Allianz Teams Up With Off The Ball For Cross Platform Show

The Bauer Media-owned sports brand, Off The Ball (OTB) has secured Allianz as the sponsor of a new content series called “Inner Drive” in a deal that was brokered by Starcom.

“Inner Drive” is a multi -platform, multi-part series featuring interviews with some of Ireland’s leading sports people with each of their stories told across both audio and video and seeded out through OTB’s platforms.

Launched this week, the series will feature Rhasidat Adeleke, Shane O’Donnell, Luke Loughlin, Jordan Conroy and Ellen Keane amongst others.

The series will align with Allianz’s #StopTheDrop campaign that highlights how 1 in 5 primary school children stop participating in sport as they transition to secondary school in Ireland today. Inner Drive explores what has kept these athletes involved in sport from childhood to where they are today.

“Irish people are natural storytellers, but the honesty in the stories told in Inner Drive is at a different level. As a sports fan, you see players and athletes on the pitch, track or in the pool, but rarely to get to hear their backstory, their family story, the often dark and difficult moments. Through the Inner Drive series, parents, teachers, coaches and in particular children to stick with playing sport or to find their sport and help stop the drop,” says Mark Brennan, head of marketing, Allianz.

“We are really delighted to team up with Allianz and Starcom on this series – the quality of the work so far has been exceptional,” adds Ger Gilroy, managing director, OTB.

“I won’t spoil any of the details, but we’ve been amazed at the honesty of the participants and truly humbled to be allowed to tell these stories on behalf of some of the best and brightest young people the country has to offer. It wouldn’t have been possible without the partnership with Allianz, and it’s a clear sign of their commitment to increase participation in sport which benefits everyone. We really believe that Inner Drive will become a high-watermark for the telling of Irish sports stories.”