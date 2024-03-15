Out \ Look: A Parade of OOH for St. Patrick’s Day

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

A Parade of OOH for St. Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day is almost upon us once again. The theme of this year’s national St. Patrick’s Festival is ‘Spréach’ (the Irish word for ‘spark’) representing the unique essence of Ireland, extending an invite to people from all over the Ireland and the world to celebrate out of home in Dublin.

Half a million spectators are expected to line the route for the parade on the streets of Dublin, which is set to be the largest ever, featuring 6 creative pageants, 11 transitional showpiece performances, 14 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and France, and over 4,000 participants in total.

A projected 650,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ireland’s Dublin airport this week. Many will fly here to watch the St Patrick’s Day parade or watch Ireland take on Scotland in their final round Six Nations clash on Saturday. Cork and Shannon airport are expected to handle over 50,000 and 33,000 passengers respectively over the weekend also.

As a key occasion that all Irish consumers can resonate with, St. Patrick’s Day offers a much greater attention opportunity by generating both physical and mental availability for audiences. Brands are seizing that opportunity by marching to the beat of attention in a parade of OOH this March 17th.

Cadbury Recognise Local Heroes

This year Cadbury is utilising OOH to call on people across the nation to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by making someone else’s.

This marks the second year of collaboration between Cadbury and creative agency The Public House on the brand’s ‘St. Patrick’s Daymaker’ campaign. Cadbury and Ireland share a genuine common trait – generosity.

The Public House tasked photographer Liam Murphy with capturing shots of people having their St. Patrick’s Days made in ways that show it isn’t just about drinking and dressing up, it’s also the perfect time to do something nice for someone, whether that’s an elderly neighbour, a younger sibling or your post person.

The campaign is planned by Spark Foundry and PML with OOH encompassing a mix of classic and digital 6s across roadside and retail environments alongside 48 Sheets.

Guinness Storehouse Brings on the Good Times

The Guinness Storehouse are once again highlighting the venue as a must-visit spot across the weekend, opening its doors to visitors from around the world to experience modern Irish sociability and culture from March 14 to 18 with performances by more than 100 artists.

The Out of Home campaign is planned by PHD and Source out of home, with the creative from F&B Huskies brandishing an occasional green hue overlaying their gravity bar framed as pint two pint glasses. The campaign is running across an abundant mix of classic and traditional formats including T-Sides, Transvisions, Digipanels, Digishelters, Orbscreens, Micromedia panels, and the Green Screen at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

At Dublin Airport, Aerpods and Skyscreens are welcoming visitors to Ireland in tandem with a Guinness 0.0-branded vinyl door wraps also featuring St. Patrick’s Day messaging.

McDonald’s Shakes it Up

Planned by Source OOH and Zenith, McDonald’s Shamrock Shake has been on display on Outdoor panels in the lead up to this week, running across Mall Digital, Digipanels, Digishelters and Station Galleries.

The annual milkshake offering has continued to endure as a seasonal staple in the fast-food giant’s menu since its introduction to the Irish market, signalling St. Patrick’s Day is closing in and often generating a buzz across social media.

This creative from agency Leo Burnett remains from its previous iteration which cleverly positions three of the titular sweet drinks in the formation of a shamrock, generating a message that is easily understood and well-aligned with the occasion.

Aware Harbour2Harbour Walk

Fancy doing something a bit different this St Patrick’s Day?

Aware’s Harbour2Harbour Walk returns for its 17th year, raising vital funds for the charity’s services for people affected by depression and bipolar disorder across Ireland.

Planned by Javelin Dublin and Source out of home, the event is supported on OOH with a campaign running across commuter points and bus lower rears, encouraging consumers to take on the 26km challenge. Registrations for the walk are open at aware.ie/harbour2harbour.

Creating Connections with Invest NI

Invest Northern Ireland are live at Dublin Airport for St. Patrick’s Day engaging the Northern Irish diaspora during the peak travel period. Utilising high-visibility formats including Aerpods, Skyscreens, and Airport Backlit displays, the campaign is leveraging the anticipated increase in footfall to create impactful connections with individuals traveling by air who have strong ties to Northern Ireland.

Planned by Genesis and PML, the displays feature QR codes driving IRL to URL, sending consumers to NIConnections.com – a dedicated space filled with news and information specifically curated for the Northern Irish abroad.

Panadol waves the flag for Ireland

Haleon have once again taken to the streets and stores to celebrate the fact that Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, is the global home of Panadol: around 6.5 billion Panadol tablets are produced here each year.

The inherently Irish creative from RTÉ displays the brand’s Actifast and Extra variants set to a background bearing the Irish tricolour, painting the streets green, white and orange for the cycle.

The campaign is planned by Zenith and Source out of home displaying across T-Sides and classic/digital 6s in roadside environments.

As part of our Media Impact Study results, key occasions were noted to be crucial opportunities for brands to influence the buying decisions of consumers. For prompting spend on key occasions, Out of Home format were considered the top media ahead of TV/VoD, Social Media and Radio.

For more information on how to use OOH to engage consumers and play a role in leveraging communal experiences on key occasions, contact the PML Group team.

Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit!

Paddy Power Spurs OOH for Attention

Once again, there’s more than jockeys riding on this…

With the Cheltenham Festival taking place this week, Paddy Power and creative agency BBH London have been vying for audience attention once again with the bookmaker’s third campaign iteration for Cheltenham on display on OOH across Ireland.

The 2024 iteration of the campaign once again features Colm Meaney, this time accompanied by jockey legend Ruby Walsh in an intense face off against football retiree Peter Crouch and Shaun Williamson of Eastenders fame. The tongue-in-cheek messaging once again taps into the sporting rivalry between Ireland and Britain, where Ireland usually comes out on top (we’ll let last Saturday slide).

Planned by Source out of home and Zenith, the campaign’s Outdoor elements were live in the lead up and during the festvial this week across a mix of classic and digital formats including Social D, Tenvito, Bridges, 48 Sheets, Digital Bridges, Digipoles, Digipanels, Digital Kiosks, Digital Golden Squares, and a high impact 240 Sheet located at Ranelagh Road.

At Dublin Airport, formats were once again being used as an effective means to target festivalgoers right up to the point of travel. The airport’s Skybridge large screens were running the campaign en route to the airport’s gates. Meanwhile twin vinyl-clad elevator fronts at Dublin Airport’s T2 displayed unmissable, larger-than-life iterations of the creative to all customers walking through the terminal’s front doors.

“With thousands of Irish punters set to descend on the Cheltenham Festival, we wanted to give them a proper Paddy Power send off, and what better place to do this than Dublin Airport,” notes Amanda Weir, Senior Media and Analytics Manager at Paddy Power, “We worked with our partners at Zenith, PML Group, and the DAA, to bring this campaign to life through some truly unmissable OOH.”