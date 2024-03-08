Home Awards IAPI Announces Shortlist for Cannes Young Lions 2024

IAPI Announces Shortlist for Cannes Young Lions 2024

IAPI has announced the shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition.

This year 105 entries were submitted and the winning teams will represent Ireland in Cannes in June. The shortlisted teams will present their work to a panel of judges next week and seven teams will be chosen.

“We are thrilled to witness the calibre of entries this year and look forward to seeing the shortlisted teams present their exceptional work,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“It’s always a delight to review the work and know that the future of our industry is in safe hands. I would also like to acknowledge that this programme would simply not be possible without the support of our sponsors Pull the Trigger ; Sky Ireland ; Business Post ; Smurfit Kappa ; Droga5 Dublin ; Aer Lingus, Enterprise Ireland and I thank them for supporting and believing in the young up-and-coming talent in our country.”

The shortlisted teams for the 2024 Young Lions Competition are as follows:

 Design Category  

Claire Dillon & Rebecca WrightDeloitte Digital

Orfhlaith Carragher & Jennifer WildeGrey Dog

Amber Redmond & Paddy CollinsSlater Design

Digital Category

Lorna Tutty & Georgia MurphyDroga5 Dublin

Sarah Slevin & Lauren MurphyDroga5 Dublin

Neave Dsouza & Eimear ByrneOMD Ireland

Molly Watmough & Amy MurphyOliver Agency

Ivona Poljak & Isabel HarveyPublicis Dublin

Glen Foran & Zoe KeatingTBWA/Dublin

 Film Category 

Nadine Kennedy & Conor MarronAcne Dublin & Boys + Girls

Caroline Doyle & Nik SusnjaraDept Agency

Cassidy Olsen & Robin WinchesterF&B Huskies

Lucy Mortell & Hannah McGlynnPublicis Dublin

Ellen Corrigan & Paul Roldan – Thinkhouse

 PR Category

Kelly Oglesby & Meabh O’MahonyEdelman

Max Airey & Manvi MalhotraHavas Dublin

Ann Cronin & Lisa RyanFleishman Hillard

Eva Kennedy & Gabriella PricopPHD Media Ireland & OMD Ireland

Maeve O’Sullivan & Erin HealyWilson Hartnell

Print Category

Kevin Flynn Eva Dolan BBDO Dublin soon to be TBWA Dublin

Jess Murphy Jessie Newman Droga5 Dublin

Ellen Jones Jack O’Brien Folk VML

Barbara Masson Laura Lowry Havas Village Dublin

Darragh Black Tiffany Rose – Javelin Dublin

Zoe Donnelly Natalie Cole Ogilvy Dublin

Media Category 

Natasha Pondar & Melissa Everestdentsu Ireland

Carolynne Kelly & Kerrie PattenHavas Media

Daksha Pugalia & Giang NguyenOMD Ireland

Farah Anwar & Alexandra RingOMD Ireland

Alexandra Jakljusina & Tyla NofalPHD Media Ireland

Sophie Pim & Aisling ByrneCore

Mei Ling Tong & Alexander GloverZenith, part of Core

Young Marketers Category:

Katie Bradley & Nicola McCarron – Allianz Ireland

Emily Harney & Liam Naughton – An Post

Emmet Mahony & Lauren McKay – Diageo

Jodie Knight & Orlaith McIvor – Lidl Ireland

Freddie Edge & Sarah Daly – Ryan Air

Ciara Kinsella & Niamh Chambers – Three Ireland

Previous articleIrish Agencies Head to SXSW as Part of Enterprise Ireland-Led Initiative to Promote Ireland

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR