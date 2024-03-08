IAPI Announces Shortlist for Cannes Young Lions 2024

IAPI has announced the shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition.
This year 105 entries were submitted and the winning teams will represent Ireland in Cannes in June. The shortlisted teams will present their work to a panel of judges next week and seven teams will be chosen.
“We are thrilled to witness the calibre of entries this year and look forward to seeing the shortlisted teams present their exceptional work,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.
“It’s always a delight to review the work and know that the future of our industry is in safe hands. I would also like to acknowledge that this programme would simply not be possible without the support of our sponsors Pull the Trigger ; Sky Ireland ; Business Post ; Smurfit Kappa ; Droga5 Dublin ; Aer Lingus, Enterprise Ireland and I thank them for supporting and believing in the young up-and-coming talent in our country.”
The shortlisted teams for the 2024 Young Lions Competition are as follows:
Design Category
Claire Dillon & Rebecca Wright – Deloitte Digital
Orfhlaith Carragher & Jennifer Wilde – Grey Dog
Amber Redmond & Paddy Collins – Slater Design
Digital Category
Lorna Tutty & Georgia Murphy – Droga5 Dublin
Sarah Slevin & Lauren Murphy – Droga5 Dublin
Neave Dsouza & Eimear Byrne – OMD Ireland
Molly Watmough & Amy Murphy – Oliver Agency
Ivona Poljak & Isabel Harvey – Publicis Dublin
Glen Foran & Zoe Keating – TBWA/Dublin
Film Category
Nadine Kennedy & Conor Marron – Acne Dublin & Boys + Girls
Caroline Doyle & Nik Susnjara – Dept Agency
Cassidy Olsen & Robin Winchester – F&B Huskies
Lucy Mortell & Hannah McGlynn – Publicis Dublin
Ellen Corrigan & Paul Roldan – Thinkhouse
PR Category
Kelly Oglesby & Meabh O’Mahony – Edelman
Max Airey & Manvi Malhotra – Havas Dublin
Ann Cronin & Lisa Ryan – Fleishman Hillard
Eva Kennedy & Gabriella Pricop – PHD Media Ireland & OMD Ireland
Maeve O’Sullivan & Erin Healy – Wilson Hartnell
Print Category
Kevin Flynn & Eva Dolan – BBDO Dublin soon to be TBWA Dublin
Jess Murphy & Jessie Newman – Droga5 Dublin
Ellen Jones & Jack O’Brien – Folk VML
Barbara Masson & Laura Lowry – Havas Village Dublin
Darragh Black & Tiffany Rose – Javelin Dublin
Zoe Donnelly & Natalie Cole – Ogilvy Dublin
Media Category
Natasha Pondar & Melissa Everest – dentsu Ireland
Carolynne Kelly & Kerrie Patten – Havas Media
Daksha Pugalia & Giang Nguyen – OMD Ireland
Farah Anwar & Alexandra Ring – OMD Ireland
Alexandra Jakljusina & Tyla Nofal – PHD Media Ireland
Sophie Pim & Aisling Byrne – Core
Mei Ling Tong & Alexander Glover – Zenith, part of Core
Young Marketers Category:
Katie Bradley & Nicola McCarron – Allianz Ireland
Emily Harney & Liam Naughton – An Post
Emmet Mahony & Lauren McKay – Diageo
Jodie Knight & Orlaith McIvor – Lidl Ireland
Freddie Edge & Sarah Daly – Ryan Air
Ciara Kinsella & Niamh Chambers – Three Ireland