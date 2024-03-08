IAPI Announces Shortlist for Cannes Young Lions 2024

IAPI has announced the shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition.

This year 105 entries were submitted and the winning teams will represent Ireland in Cannes in June. The shortlisted teams will present their work to a panel of judges next week and seven teams will be chosen.

“We are thrilled to witness the calibre of entries this year and look forward to seeing the shortlisted teams present their exceptional work,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“It’s always a delight to review the work and know that the future of our industry is in safe hands. I would also like to acknowledge that this programme would simply not be possible without the support of our sponsors Pull the Trigger ; Sky Ireland ; Business Post ; Smurfit Kappa ; Droga5 Dublin ; Aer Lingus, Enterprise Ireland and I thank them for supporting and believing in the young up-and-coming talent in our country.”

The shortlisted teams for the 2024 Young Lions Competition are as follows:

Design Category

Claire Dillon & Rebecca Wright – Deloitte Digital

Orfhlaith Carragher & Jennifer Wilde – Grey Dog

Amber Redmond & Paddy Collins – Slater Design

Digital Category

Lorna Tutty & Georgia Murphy – Droga5 Dublin

Sarah Slevin & Lauren Murphy – Droga5 Dublin

Neave Dsouza & Eimear Byrne – OMD Ireland

Molly Watmough & Amy Murphy – Oliver Agency

Ivona Poljak & Isabel Harvey – Publicis Dublin

Glen Foran & Zoe Keating – TBWA/Dublin

Film Category

Nadine Kennedy & Conor Marron – Acne Dublin & Boys + Girls

Caroline Doyle & Nik Susnjara – Dept Agency

Cassidy Olsen & Robin Winchester – F&B Huskies

Lucy Mortell & Hannah McGlynn – Publicis Dublin

Ellen Corrigan & Paul Roldan – Thinkhouse

PR Category

Kelly Oglesby & Meabh O’Mahony – Edelman

Max Airey & Manvi Malhotra – Havas Dublin

Ann Cronin & Lisa Ryan – Fleishman Hillard

Eva Kennedy & Gabriella Pricop – PHD Media Ireland & OMD Ireland

Maeve O’Sullivan & Erin Healy – Wilson Hartnell

Print Category

Kevin Flynn & Eva Dolan – BBDO Dublin soon to be TBWA Dublin

Jess Murphy & Jessie Newman – Droga5 Dublin

Ellen Jones & Jack O’Brien – Folk VML

Barbara Masson & Laura Lowry – Havas Village Dublin

Darragh Black & Tiffany Rose – Javelin Dublin

Zoe Donnelly & Natalie Cole – Ogilvy Dublin

Media Category

Natasha Pondar & Melissa Everest – dentsu Ireland

Carolynne Kelly & Kerrie Patten – Havas Media

Daksha Pugalia & Giang Nguyen – OMD Ireland

Farah Anwar & Alexandra Ring – OMD Ireland

Alexandra Jakljusina & Tyla Nofal – PHD Media Ireland

Sophie Pim & Aisling Byrne – Core

Mei Ling Tong & Alexander Glover – Zenith, part of Core

Young Marketers Category:

Katie Bradley & Nicola McCarron – Allianz Ireland

Emily Harney & Liam Naughton – An Post

Emmet Mahony & Lauren McKay – Diageo

Jodie Knight & Orlaith McIvor – Lidl Ireland

Freddie Edge & Sarah Daly – Ryan Air

Ciara Kinsella & Niamh Chambers – Three Ireland