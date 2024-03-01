With Three Weeks to Go to Entry Deadline New Judges Appointed to Media Awards 2024

With Three Weeks to Go to Entry Deadline New Judges Appointed to...

There are just three weeks to go to the entry deadline for the Media Awards 2024.

The closing date for entries is March 21st and judging for the awards will begin the following week with in-person/live interviews scheduled to take place between April 17-19th.

With the countdown to the awards, well underway, the organisers have announced a number of additional judges to the judging panel which will be chaired by Peter McPartlin.

New judges to join the panel include Ewan Douglas, head of sales & business development, Channel 4, Gemma Kelleher, group media solutions director, The Irish Times Group; Orla Twomey, chief executive, ASAI; Sarah Probert, co-founder, Pt78; Cathal O’ Coilleáin, creative director & brand manager, TG4 and Dave Tallon, founder, We are Up.

A full list of all judges can be found HERE

In addition, the organisers have announced that this year’s sponsors will include RTÉ Media Sales, Media Central, TAM Ireland, Radio Centre Ireland and Newsbrands Ireland.

For more information about the Media Awards 2024 and to download entry kits, click HERE