Wolfgang Digital Bags Two Awards at European Content Awards

Wolfgang Digital has continued its recent winning stream on the international awards circuit by bagging two awards at the annual European Content Awards.

The Dublin-based agency won in the Content Strategy of the Year category and the CRM/Email Content Campaign of the Year. Both awards were for its work with Irish client BodySlims.

“We are absolutely thrilled to take home two trophies for our work with BodySlims, particularly given how stiff the competition was”, said Mikie Flood, Client Lead at Wolfgang Digital. “These wins are a testament to the truly innovative work the team are doing at Wolfgang, to not only drive astronomical revenue growth, but to establish and strengthen BodySlims’ brand around the world.”

As part of its work for BodySlims, the agency “harnessed the power of user-generated content to create an authentic connection with its audience. A meticulously planned CRM and email strategy engaged customers in a deeply personal journey, sharing real stories that inspired trust and loyalty. The innovative approach not only doubled revenue but also cemented BodySlims’ reputation as a community-centered brand, setting a new standard in the weight loss industry.”