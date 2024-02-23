EssenceMediacom Retains Lidl Ireland Account

The GroupM agency EssenceMediacom has retained the media buying and planning account for Lidl Ireland for another three years.

The agency was first awarded the account in 2021 and since then it has worked with creative agency Folk VML (formerly Folk Wunderman Thompson) on a number of high-profile campaigns for the retailer including, including the “Go Full Lidl” campaign. It has also worked with Lidl in brokering Lidl’s partnership with Virgin Media as well as the recent multi-media campaign featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger for its Parkside range of DIY tools.

The Lidl retention follows on from a period of growth for the agency after it picked up the accounts for Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard and the online retail finance company Klarna.

According to Orlaith McIvor, senior media manager, Lidl Ireland: “Since 2021, EssenceMediacom has supported us in maintaining our number one position as Ireland’s best value discount grocery retailer. We are firmly focused on continuing our growth trajectory in 2024 and we look forward to building on our successful relationship with EssenceMediacom to continue delivering creative, high-impact campaigns and advancing the Lidl brand in Ireland.”

Simon Kennett, Chief Client Officer at EssenceMediacom, said: ‘’The trust Lidl has placed in EssenceMediacom speaks volumes about the effectiveness of our strategies and the results we have delivered,” says Simon Kennett, chief client officer, EssenceMediacom.

“Over the past three years, we have developed an excellent partnership with Lidl’s team to create impactful campaigns that resonate with Lidl’s values and connect with its audience. We look forward to building on our past successes, exploring new avenues, and continuing to elevate the brand’s presence in the media landscape.”