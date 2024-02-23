Unilever Rolls Out Nationwide Campaign to Promote Pot Noodle

Unilever Ireland has launched one of its biggest campaigns ever to promote its Pot Noodle range of instant snacks.

The nationwide 360 campaign which is now live across OOH, social, VOD, in-store is also supported by nationwide sampling on university and college campuses throughout Ireland.

Called “Slurp”, the creative comes from Adam & Eve in London with media buying and planning managed by Mindshare in Dublin with OOH and shopper localisation handled by Oliver. OOH, meanwhile, is being managed by Posterplan while PR & influencer is being handled by Edelman with Verve providing the sampling services nationwide.

The attention-grabbing OOH takeover is now live across bus supersides, 6-sheets and specials. This includes two bespoke OOH special builds with an eye-catching 3D billboard on Wexford Street and a UCD Sports Campus bus shelter, the first 3D roof build in over ten years with a built-in audio sensory unit helping to share the sound of the slurp with commuters and passers-by.

Pot Noodle has also partnered with a number of social media influencers including James Doyle, Taylor-Lee Keating and Ryan Mar to bring Slurp to life for a Gen Z audience on social platforms like Instagram and TikTok. According to Unilever, 35,000 samples will be handed out to students around the country.

“We’re thrilled to share that Pot Noodle has launched its newest campaign, Slurp, targeting the next generation of Irish snackers,” says Aoife McCarthy, senior brand manager, Unilever. “While Pot Noodle may have been a beloved staple for past generations of Irish college students, we’re eager to re-introduce the brand to those beginning their university journey who need a quick, satisfying and flavourful meal,” she says.

According to Susan Murtagh, account director at Posterplan: “We were thrilled to partner with Mindshare and Unilever on their new Irish campaign. The creative elements like the UCD takeover and the Golden Square special aim to not only raise awareness but also create memorable and shareable experiences for the next generation of Pot Noodle enthusiasts.