Wildstone Forges Digital Out of Home Partnership with Micromedia

Wildstone, the UK-headquartered OOH company has entered the digital out-of-home market in Ireland with a partnership with Micromedia.

Located on the highly prominent arterial routes of Donnybrook Road and Killeen Road, the landmark locations mark Wildstone’s first two digital developments in Ireland.

The locations are owned freehold by Wildstone and mark the start of a new partnership with prominent Irish OOH operator Micromedia, itself a key player in the DOOH market with over 240 digital screens in operation nationwide.

“We’re thrilled about this collaboration with Wildstone, expanding our digital portfolio with two prime locations in Dublin,” says Dave Smith, managing director, Micromedia.

“The quality of these advertising sites and the superior screens underscore Wildstone’s expertise in the Out of Home industry. We look forward to the growth of this partnership with new potential sites on the horizon.”

“We are delighted to kick start our digital roll out in Ireland through this partnership with Micromedia,” adds Michael Smith, commercial director, Wildstone.

“We were so impressed with Dave and his team, the enthusiasm they show and their commitment to this partnership. We look forward to working with the Micromedia team going forward. These two digital developments in Dublin are a significant first step, and we are excited to bring more digital opportunities to market over the coming months,” he adds.

Wildstone is a leading player in the European OOH industry with a portfolio of over 5,000 OOH assets, including digital 48-sheet screens, classic paper and paste billboards, as well as super-premium digital sites.