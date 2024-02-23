Artificial Intelligence Takes Centre Stage at IAPI Event

The transformative power of artificial intelligence was the hot topic up for discussion at a gathering of over 300 advertising and marketing industry professionals that took place in Google HQ in Dublin this week.

The “AI Connect” event also kicked off Enterprise Ireland’s Digital Creative Industries Roadmap 2024-2026 and was a collaboration between IAPI, Google and Enterprise Ireland.

Attendees heard from keynote speaker David Sneddon, vice president, Google EMEA as well as a panel of industry experts including Nathan Reilly, CEO, Tiny Ark; Mary Doherty, managing director, Red Dog and president, IDI; Richard Carr, managing director, Accenture Song – Ireland Lead; Conor O’Donovan, head of global marketing communications and commercial creative sector, Enterprise Ireland; Jane McDaid, founder & head of creative innovation, THINKHOUSE and Pat Stephenson, founder, Boys+Girls.

In addition, Abi Moran, president of IAPI and CEO of Folk VML and Simon Coveney Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, also addressed the event.

In his keynote address, David Sneddon, outlined the significant impact that the latest AI advancements were having on the marketing and advertising sector while sharing some insights into Google’s own AI platform, Gemini.

“We are thrilled to see the Irish marketing and advertising community embracing Google AI with such enthusiasm,” says Sneddon.

“AI Connect provided a valuable platform for sharing insights, showcasing innovative solutions, and driving the industry forward. We look forward to collaborating with partners like Enterprise Ireland and IAPI to empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age,” he adds.

“This event marks the start of our ongoing commitment under the Digital Creative Industries Roadmap to support the marketing, design, events and advertising sector, which makes a very significant contribution to the Irish economy in terms of high-quality employment and exports,” says Conor O’Donovan, Enterprise Ireland.

“Following engagement with the industry, we now have a shared plan to support the internationalisation of Irish creative services companies as well as supporting them on building on capabilities in sustainability and technology including AI adoption – which is what this week’s event and partnership with IAPI and Google is all about.”

“Our industry is inherently curious. Critical to our success is being one step ahead of how people behave and what they expect. 69% of industry colleagues are using AI at least once a week. I have no doubt that this shift will only be accelerated by what we all experienced at AI Connect,” adds Abi Moran, CEO of Folk VML.

“The overwhelming response to AI Connect has exceeded all expectations! The industry’s enthusiasm for embracing the opportunities presented by AI has been evident over the past few years, so it comes as no surprise to me as it simply reflects the agile and flexible mindset our members have always demonstrated. I am extremely grateful to Google for co-hosting this event and I look forward to leveraging the new Digital Creative Services Roadmap with Enterprise Ireland as it is so crucial to supporting IAPI members’ growth and success,” adds Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.