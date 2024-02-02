ISPCC Advertising Campaign Focuses on Online Grooming

ISPCC has launched a new advertising campaign highlighting the dangers of online grooming in the run up to Safer Internet Day which takes place on February 6.

The campaign, which taps into a very real concern for parents – do they know who their child is talking to when they are online? – will run across social and VOD and was developed and produced, pro-bono, by Cork-based AV3 Media.

Viewers initially see a young girl seemingly texting her peers. Messages and emojis fly across the screen as the questions grow increasingly intrusive and age inappropriate. But then, we see the ‘girl’ transform into a sinister-looking older man. It closes with a screenshot directing viewers to ispcc.ie where they can get online safety tips and advice.

According to Deirdre McNamara, head of marketing, ISPCC: “The online landscape is constantly evolving, and that’s a scary prospect for even the most tech-savvy of parents. Grooming and bullying take place constantly online. Last year, Childline received four conversations every day relating to bullying. Through our Digital Ready Hub, at the ISPCC we can help equip parents with the tools to teach their children how to stay safe when they’re online while also encouraging them not to fear new technology.

“We are very grateful to AV3 Media for their time and dedication in producing this important work and also to the team at Essence Media who kindly donate their time to Childline.”

