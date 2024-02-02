O’Gara Urges Guinness Six Nations Fans to Seize L’Opportunité

Irish rugby legend and coach of French club La Rochelle, Ronan O’Gara is back with another rousing team talk ahead of the opening match in this year’s Guinness Six Nations between Ireland and France in Marseille.

This time, however, O’Gara is addressing rugby fans in his unique Cork English-French as part of Guinness’s sponsorship activation around the tournament.

Last year, O’Gara lit up social media channels with his passionate peptalk to his La Rochelle players in an expletive laden mixture of French and Cork English.

His latest rallying call urges fans to seize “l’opportunité” and enjoy the next 13 weeks of rugby which culminate with the Ireland versus Scotland match in the Aviva on March 16.

As part of the activation, Guinness is also running a number of competitions with prizes of match tickets and match-day experiences.