Boys+Girls Rolls Out Burglar Bootcamp for PhoneWatch

Boys + Girls has rolled out a new campaign for PhoneWatch, the country’ leading provider of monitored home security systems.
Inspired by the fact that PhoneWatch alarm protected houses are four times less likely to be burgled, the campaign brings to life a fictitious ‘Burglar Bootcamp’ where would-be burglars are taught to avoid PhoneWatch protected houses above all else.
The audio visual for the campaign was directed by Bafta-winning
director Chris Cottam and is supported by a suite of 15” product centric content created by Circle Content, with stills photography by
multi-award-winning Liam Murphy.
“PhoneWatch was a dream client to work with and working together we quickly arrived at the idea of highlighting the would-be burglars’ perspective. Where do burglars go to learn their craft? Who teaches them the valuable lessons that will get them in and out of houses undetected and keep them out of jail? Most importantly, where do they learn to avoid houses with a PhoneWatch monitored alarm? Thus the ‘Burglar Bootcamp’ idea was born. We think it’s going to have a massive impact in the market,” says Jake O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys + Girls.
“As Ireland’s leading provider of monitored home security systems, with a market leading response time, PhoneWatch were looking to create a communications campaign that would lead the market, not follow it. Boys + Girls idea of dramatizing the benefits of PhoneWatch from the Burglar’s perspective was strategically differentiating leading to the truly distinctive Burglar Bootcamp idea. The entire campaign has been designed to work in every channel along the sales funnel and with longevity in mind,” says Elaine Byrne, brand & advertising manager, PhoneWatch Ireland.
