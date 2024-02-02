Indie List Goes Outdoor for New Brand Campaign

The Indie List, Ireland’s leading platform for freelance marketing talent, has launched a new brand campaign to coincide with the evolution of its brand identity and website.

The campaign kicked off on primary large-format digital posters this week at key commuter locations and bus rear posters across Dublin.

“We’re big fans of outdoor advertising and we wanted a simple and clean message that would resonate with potential customers in the agency and client world”, said Peter McPartlin, co-founder of The Indie List.

“One of the things that our customers find most helpful and reassuring about our service is that we carefully assess every candidate we propose for a role. If we can’t vouch for them, they don’t make the cut.”

“No cowboys only Indies” was created by freelance copywriter, Aidan Dowling, with art-direction by Aiden Grennelle.

According to Una Herlihy, co-founder of The Indie List: “Heading into our fourth year of operating The Indie List we felt the time was right to evolve the brand identity and ensure that it stays fresh across all of the channels that we use. Aiden Grennelle is one of Ireland’s top brand identity designers and we engaged him to work with us to create a new design template which we are about to roll out across our website, social and other media.”

The Indie List was established by marketing and media specialists, Herlihy and McPartlin in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic and now has a base of over 1,600 specialists in marketing, creativity, digital, and ecommerce.