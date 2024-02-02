APMC Star Awards Open for Entry

APMC Star Awards are now open for entry.

Now in their 30th year, the awards showcase and reward outstanding marketing within the experiential, brand activation, sponsorship and promotional marketing industry in Ireland.

The awards provide the opportunity for campaigns to be compared and judged by a panel of experts as well as offering a platform to spotlight the best-in-class work of the year.

Qualifying winners from the Star Awards will be eligible to enter the IMPACT Awards in Europe, where Irish agencies have enjoyed considerable success in recent years.

According to chair of the APMC, Anna McDonald, Pluto: “We’re delighted to be able to launch this, the 30th APMC Star Awards, and allow a platform for members and agencies to demonstrate their ingenuity and creative excellence. We continue to strive to remain relevant and inclusive for all members in an ever-diversifying audience as we look forward to a bright and positive year ahead.”

“2024 sees the APMC once again utilise our online entry platform, which will ensure that entry to the Star Awards is straight-forward and convenient,” adds Neil Devlin, board member of the APMC and founder of Mixtape Marketing.

This year’s awards are sponsored by IMJ, Element London, Hayes Solicitors, Return2Sender, McCul Clothing and Horizon Digital Print.

The closing date for entries is Monday, March 1, 2024.

For more information click HERE