Amy O’Shaughnessy Joins ASAI Complaints Committee

Amy O’Shaughnessy, head of brand with Energia, has joined the ASAI’s complaints committee.

With over 20 years experience in a variety of marketing roles across advertising, telecoms, broadcast and the utilities industry, she has won several awards for advertising and sponsorship effectiveness.

“I am delighted to be working alongside the ASAI as a member of the Complaints Committee. The ASAI has an extremely important role in the Irish advertising industry, working with advertisers across a range of platforms and promoting the highest standards of marketing communications. I very much look forward to working with the ASAI to continue raising awareness of the organisation’s role and the importance of Irish advertising standards across all platforms,” she says.

“We are very pleased to welcome Amy to the ASAI Complaints Committee. Amy has extensive experience in the advertising and marketing landscape and her industry knowledge will be of significant value to the ASAI. We look forward to working with Amy as we continue to strengthen our role and relevance in the ever-changing media landscape,” adds Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI.