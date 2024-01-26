Virgin Media Television Bags 123.ie as Sponsor of The Six O’Clock Show

Virgin Media Television has secured the RSA-owned insurance brand 123.ie as the new sponsor of The Six O’Clock Show in a deal that was brokered by Mindshare.

The popular show, which airs at 6:05pm each weekday, is hosted by Brian Dowling Gourounlian and Katja Mia and is watched by an average of 442,900 viewers weekly.

According to Tara Moran, head of sales at Virgin Media Television: “We are thrilled to have 123.ie come on board as the sponsor of The Six O’Clock Show at such an incredibly exciting time for the show, with new hosts Brian Dowling and Katja Mia bringing a fresh energy and vibrancy to a show that is loved by so many. It is a fantastic brand fit and I can’t wait to see the partnership come to life over the next year.”

Elaine Knowles, head of marketing and customer communications at 123.ie adds: “We’re delighted to be the new sponsors of the Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media Television, a favourite on TV screens across the island of Ireland. It gives us an opportunity to share our new campaign which centres on our consumer insight that shows that people have a lot on their mind, and insurance shouldn’t be one of those things. So, with 123.ie, you can remember the more important things in life like tuning into The Six O’Clock Show and forget about us – until you need us.”