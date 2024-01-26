Irish Life Partners With Global & Zenith to Create Branded Segment on Vogue Williams Podcast

Irish Life Health has partnered with Zenith, part of Core and media and entertainment group Global to create a branded segment on the popular female-focused podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Presented by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, it recently won the Spotlight Award at the Irish Podcast Awards.

According to Irish Life the partnership aims to generate awareness of Irish Life Health’s offering for women, including direct access to GPs who are specialists in female health. This service provides specialist advice, diagnosis and treatment in areas such as menstrual health, fertility, contraception, and menopause.

“There’s been a great response already since our female health consultation service was launched at the end of last year. As a result, Irish Life Health is significantly expanding the female health service with a further 11 clinics due to come on board Quarter 1, giving our members access to 27 female health clinics around the country,” says Karl Symes, head of brand, PR & sponsorship, Irish Life.

“The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast is the perfect platform to contextually share information about the support we offer to women in Ireland. The podcast is obviously hugely popular across Ireland, and we know how much their listeners enjoy Vogue and Joanne’s chemistry and their candid observations and chats on life,” he adds.

Leah Hughes, business director, Zenith adds: “We are excited with this media first on My Therapist Ghosted Me, collaborating with Irish Life Health and Global to create a branded segment where Joanne and Vogue bring the conversation to the forefront with their community of listeners. We hope this will empower women to feel heard and reassured there is support for them when it comes to their health.”

“The idea of creating a three-minute branded segment was designed to provide a unique opportunity to promote Irish Life Health’s Female Consultation, in a way that makes it engaging for the podcast’s listeners. The additional time also allowed Joanne and Vogue to have a natural conversation about a topic close to what they would ordinarily discuss, so I’m delighted with how it’s come together for Irish Life,” adds Oli Walters, head of international podcast sales, Global.