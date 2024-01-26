Home Campaigns Ad of the Week Publicis Dublin Delivers New SPAR Campaign to Promote Own Brand Offerings

Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for SPAR and EUROSPAR to promote the retailer’s own brand range of products.

The new campaign is running across TV, radio, VOD and social.

The campaign features customers getting up close and personal with SPAR Range products. In one scene a van driver backs into a giant pack of cookies, in another a woman is taken aback to find an oversized bag of SPAR Range pasta bulging in her kitchen door.

The campaign kicked off with a brand-led audio visual, followed closely by the first in a series of tactical “price and item” spots, designed to showcase product offers over the year.  In addition to the AV, the campaign will include supporting activity across radio and social.

According to Suzanne Weldon, chief marketing and communications officer BWG Foods: “Stand out in a very competitive retail market is critical for SPAR and EUROSPAR.  Our new SPAR Range advertising campaign, ‘Great value is closer than you think’, delivers on this creatively showcasing strong value for SPAR stores and EUROSPAR supermarkets in a novel and engaging way to drive awareness and sales of our extensive SPAR Own Brand Range.”

Agency Credits

Agency Publicis Dublin
Managing Director Geraldine Jones
Executive Creative Director Ronan Nulty
Creative team Briain Wright

Jose De Oliveira
Strategic Planning Lead Niamh O’Shaughnessy
Producer Laura Cronin
Account Director Rachel Williamson
Account Executive Kelly Corbett

Client: BWG Foods

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer BWG Foods Suzanne Weldon
SPAR Marketing Manager Helen Lalor
EUROSPAR Marketing Manager Claire O’Brien

Production Company Credits

Production Company Antidote
Director Chris Balmond
Producers Andrew Freedman
Sound design  Michael Ellis (Screenscene)
Post Production Screenscene
