AIB’s Tom Kinsella to Chair Effie Awards Ireland Jury for 2024

IAPI has announced that Tom Kinsella, managing director of AIB Homes and former CMO with the bank, is to take on the role of Jury Chair at this year’s Effie Awards Ireland.

Kinsella replaces the previous chair, Damian Devaney who chaired the last two Effie Awards Ireland in 2021 and 2023.

Kinsella is responsible for running the AIB mortgage business which is made up of AIB, EBS and Haven. Prior to this, he was the bank’s CMO, having joined it in 2012 as group marketing director. Before joining AIB, he worked in a variety of Irish and international roles within Diageo.

‘’I am very delighted to be Chairing this year’s panel of Judges, I have long been a strong believer in the power of creativity to drive business performance and the Effies is the brand of the most effective marketing campaigns. I look forward to seeing this year’s entries, celebrating them and learning from them,’’ says Kinsella.

In addition to Kinsella’s appointment, the Effie Awards Ireland Steering Group has also expanded to welcome new members following the departure of Geraldine Jones, Jonathan Conlon and Neal Davies.

The steering group now includes Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI; Katherine Ryan, Programme Director, IAPI; Margaret Gilsenan, Chief Strategy Officer, Boys + Girls; Mark Brennan, Head of Marketing, Allianz; Nicky Doran, Marketing Strategist; Nichola Mullen, Fundraising Director, Pieta House; Dael Wood, Head of Consulting, Dentsu; Shane Lynch, Head of Marketing, Musgrave Group and Damian Hanley, Creative Director, F&B Huskies.

“I couldn’t be more delighted that Tom has agreed to Chair Effie Awards Ireland this year. Having industry legends such as Damian, and now Tom, lend us their support and leadership reinforces the value and prestige of these awards. I am also incredibly grateful for the support and advice of the Steering Group and look forward to working with them to continue to develop awareness and participation in this vital programme for Irish agencies and marketers.”