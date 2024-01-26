AIMRO Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Celebrations with Seminar in RHA Gallery

The Association Of Irish Market Research Organisations (AIMRO) is kicking off its 30th anniversary with a breakfast seminar in the RHA Gallery on Ely Place on Thursday, February 8.

The speakers include chairman of AIMRO David Berry (Kantar), Martin Oxley (DVJ Insights), Damian Loscher (IPSOS B&A) and Richard Colwell (RED C).

The theme of Martin Oxley’s talk is, “There is No Finish Line: 30 Years (and Counting) of Winning.” Damian Loscher, meanwhile, will discuss “The Age of Incrementalism” while Richard Colwell will talk about “Human vs Machine.”

Members of AIMRO include Ipsos B&A, RED C, Mercator, Coyne Research, Core Research, Nielsen, W5, Kantar, Amarach, NIQ, Opinions.ie, Spark and Rockview Field Resource.

The event will kick off at 7.45am with presentations set to begin at 8.30am. It is free to attend but registration is required. To attend the event RSVP to valda.boardman@vbpr.ie