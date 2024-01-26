First Judges Join the Panel for Media Awards 2024

The first round of judges for the Media Awards 2024 has been announced. Joining the panel of judges will be Garret O’Beirne, Public Affairs Marketing, Global Strategy & Programs, Meta, Ann-Marie Lenihan, CEO NewsBrands Ireland, Joanne Grant, Managing Director, JC Decaux, Meabh Quoirin, CEO Foiresight Factory, Deirdre Macklin, Head of Marketing, Brand & Customer Communications, Ryanair and Rhona Holland, Senior Director – Head of Global Beverage Insights, PepsiCo.

Over the next few weeks, the organisers will announce additional judges for this year’s awards which will also be open for entry on Tuesday, February 5. The closing date for entries is Thursday, March 21.

The Media Awards 2024 will be held on Thursday April 25.