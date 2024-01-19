New Electoral Commission Rolls Out Advertising Campaign

The Electoral Commission or An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the new independent body responsible for overseeing referendums in Ireland, has rolled out a new campaign in the run up to the referendum planned for March 8.

Created by BBDO Dublin—now in partnership as TBWA\ Dublin- the campaign launched this week.

As the Irish people are being asked to vote on two proposed changes to the Constitution, the initial stage of the multi-media campaign is designed to get people to register to vote, before the second phase launches later in February to inform people about the specific referendum topics as well as directing them to electoralcommission.ie/referendums to find out more. A third and final phase will use multiple tactical messages to encourage people to get out and vote on the day.

This first phase, entitled ‘Your vote is your voice’, highlights the importance of citizens using their vote, something that starts with checking the register and being ready to vote. Its deliberate use of wry humour is designed to cut through with a clear message that if you don’t speak up, someone else may decide for you.

The three spots—created by Jean Donovan and Kevin Leahy and directed by Tiny Bullet (Tina Bull) for Antidote Films—use important everyday scenarios where simple requests are interrupted by someone else having their say for them, choosing what hairstyle they should have, what they should get from the chipper, and where they should go on holiday. It concludes with the line: “Be a voter”.

“As a brand-new organization, we were very keen that our first venture onto the airwaves would be high-impact and innovative. We’re very excited about this campaign, which should strike a chord with some of our traditionally hard-to-reach communities,” says Art O’Leary, chief executive of An Coimisiún Toghcháin.

According to Shane O’Brien, executive creative director at BBDO: “When you don’t vote, you are letting others speak for you. This campaign brings that simple insight to life in an entertaining and relatable way. You’d never let someone else order for you, or pick your holiday, or choose your haircut; so why should something as important as your vote be any different? By being a voter, you make sure your voice is heard.”

