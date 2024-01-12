The Toy Show Tops 2023 Viewing But Live Sports Continues to Dominate

RTE’s Late Late Toy Show once again topped the list of the most watched TV programmes in 2023 according to figures published by TAM Ireland and Nielsen Media this week.

In what was new presenter Patrick Kielty’s debut as toymaster of the popular Christmas show, 1.575m people tuned into the programme, up from 1.53m the previous year when Ryan Tubridy was host.

The TAM Ireland and Nielsen figures for the Top 50 Most Watched Programmes of 2023 once again highlight the importance, and attractiveness, of live sport to broadcasting schedules. Not surprisingly, the second most watched programme of 2023 was Ireland’s quarter final defeat to the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup which attracting 1.38m on Virgin Media One , the highest ever viewership figure for the broadcaster.

The Rugby World Cup and the Six Nations 2023 also provided the next top most watched programmes with South Africa v Ireland (RTÉ2) attracting a viewership of 1.25m (RTÉ2) while the Ireland vs Scotland match (Virgin Media One) attracted a viewership of 1.20m. Ireland’s Six Nations match against England on March 18 on Virgin Media One, meanwhile, saw 1.02m viewers tune in to see Ireland win the Grand Slam.

“Overall sport did exceptionally well this year claiming over 60% of the Top 50 programmes and it was great to see the Women’s World Cup coverage make an appearance with over half a million people cheering on the girls in green,” notes TAM Ireland.

By broadcaster, RTÉ broadcast 42 of the top 50 programmes, according to TAM Ireland with Virgin Media Television broadcasting the other eight, including seven rugby matches and the popular I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here.

“Aside from sport, news, current affairs and entertainment featured heavily with Room to Improve, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Tommy Tiernan and Ireland’s Fittest Family all performing very well. The nation was also gripped with the drama of Kin unfolding in the latest series,” says TAM Ireland which also noted that home-produced programmes were “the backbone of top viewing experiences making up 49 of the top 50 Programmes.”

TAM Ireland figure show that the average Irish adult in a TV home watches Broadcaster TV on a TV set for 2 hrs 32 minutes per day or 76 hours a month while 84% of this daily viewing is consumed live (i.e. at the time the programme is broadcast) with 16% is viewed as catch-up, an increase of 1% since 2022. In terms of advertising impact, TAM Ireland also notes that TV delivered over 39bn impacts during 2023.