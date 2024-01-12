Connelly Partners Taps Into Those Unforgettable Moments With New Campaign for 123.ie

Connelly Partners has created a new campaign for the RSA-owned insurance brand 123.ie.

Following on from the brand’s “Remember/Forget” campaign from 2023, the latest iteration of the campaign – set to the tune of the Simple Minds’ classic, “Don’t You Forget About Me”- has evolved from “the joy of remembering to the consequences of forgetting.”

The campaign is running across a number of platforms, including TV, VOD and digital.

As part of the campaign, four videos were filmed in one day across Dublin by production company Rubberduck.

“What a rollercoaster of a shoot!”, says Elaine Knowles, head of marketing, 123.ie. “We covered so much in a short space of time and we’re excited with the result. At 123.ie we’re always trying for better, and the latest iteration of our campaign has captured what we believe is our core consumer insight – that our customers can just get on with their lives and remember the important day-to-day stuff, because we’ll be there if they need us. Our car, home, travel and health insurance products cover people in all sorts of day to day challenges, both big and small.”

Credits

Agency: Connelly Partners Dublin

Creative Director: Eoin Welsh

Director Of Production & Creative Services: Barry Frechette

Senior Creative Producer: Karen Ronaldson

Strategy Director: Mary McMahon

Account Director: Annette Gavigan

Account Manager: Karla Whelan

Account Executive: Aimée Rose Keenan

Production Company: Rubberduck

Director: Ben Colwell & Conor Ryan

Producer: Helen Barry Duke, Jenni Barry Duke & Eoghan Ryan

DOP: James Collins

Sound Design & Mix: Colm O’Rourke

Grade: Leandro Arouca

VFX & GFX: Emmet O’Farrell

Post Producer: Elaine Brennan O’Dwyer

Post Facilities: Raygun

Client: 123.ie

Head of Marketing: Elaine Knowles

Marketing Communications Manager: Michelle Molloy