Connelly Partners Taps Into Those Unforgettable Moments With New Campaign for 123.ie

Connelly Partners has created a new campaign for the RSA-owned insurance brand 123.ie.
Following on from the brand’s “Remember/Forget” campaign from 2023, the latest iteration of the campaign – set to the tune of the Simple Minds’ classic, “Don’t You Forget About Me”- has evolved from “the joy of remembering to the consequences of forgetting.”
The campaign is running across a number of platforms, including TV, VOD and digital.
As part of the campaign, four videos were filmed in one day across Dublin by production company Rubberduck.
“What a rollercoaster of a shoot!”, says Elaine Knowles, head of marketing, 123.ie. “We covered so much in a short space of time and we’re excited with the result. At 123.ie we’re always trying for better, and the latest iteration of our campaign has captured what we believe is our core consumer insight – that our customers can just get on with their lives and remember the important day-to-day stuff, because we’ll be there if they need us. Our car, home, travel and health insurance products cover people in all sorts of day to day challenges, both big and small.”
Credits
Agency: Connelly Partners Dublin
Creative Director: Eoin Welsh
Director Of Production & Creative Services: Barry Frechette
Senior Creative Producer: Karen Ronaldson
Strategy Director: Mary McMahon
Account Director: Annette Gavigan
Account Manager: Karla Whelan
Account Executive: Aimée Rose Keenan
Production Company: Rubberduck
Director: Ben Colwell & Conor Ryan
Producer: Helen Barry Duke, Jenni Barry Duke & Eoghan Ryan
DOP: James Collins
Sound Design & Mix: Colm O’Rourke
Grade: Leandro Arouca
VFX & GFX: Emmet O’Farrell
Post Producer: Elaine Brennan O’Dwyer
Post Facilities: Raygun
Client: 123.ie
Head of Marketing: Elaine Knowles
Marketing Communications Manager: Michelle Molloy