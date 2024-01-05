New Škoda Campaign from Boys+Girls Features Funny Irish Placenames

Boys + Girls has created a new playful campaign for Škoda that prompts people to explore Ireland’s most colourfully named places.

With the Škoda brand relaunching a new global positioning called ‘Let’s Explore’, the campaign includes an audio ad and a microsite.

The lighthearted audio ad takes the audience on a giggle-inducing tour of Ireland, playfully highlighting towns like Muff, Stranagalwilly, and Lousybush. These place names may not have translated beautifully from Irish to English but are nonetheless beautiful places to visit.

According to Ciara Breen, marketing manager, Škoda Ireland: “We are delighted to bring the new Škoda brand strategy “Let’s Explore” to life here in Ireland with this fun and clever localised campaign. Škoda customers’ love to explore new places, encounter new experiences and are curious for adventures. So, with this campaign we hope to inspire current and potential customers in a humorous way to get out and explore the unique and wonderful places in Ireland with the help of a Škoda vehicle. A Škoda isn’t just a means of getting from point A to point B but rather a passport to adventure.”

As part of the campaign, Boys+Girls also created a microsite aptly titled the ‘Rude Roadtrip Generator’ that encourages people to hit the road in their Škoda.

“A new year brings on a fresh set of chances to explore the country. So, why not take a break from the usual destinations and explore the beauty of Fartrin or Killywilly in an equally beautiful Škoda,” says Jake O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys+Girls.

For more information visit https://theruderoadtrip.ie/.

Credits

Agency: Boys+Girls

CCO: Rory Hamilition

Creative Director: Jake O’Driscoll

Senior Copywriter: Niamh Ryan

Senior Art Director: Dean Ryan

Senior Copywriter: Michael Whelan

Production Designer: Maxi McDonnell

Senior Account Manager: Jessica Stokes

Account Manager: Sinead Higgins

Account Executive: Conor Roche

Head of Production: Derek Doyle

Client: Škoda Ireland

Head of Marketing and Product: Raymond Leddy

Marketing Manager: Ciara Breen

Digital Manager: Edmund Ramirez