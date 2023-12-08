Marketing Institute Ireland Launches the 2024 All Ireland Marketing Awards

The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) has started the clock on the countdown to the AIM Awards 2024 which will take place at a gala dinner on May 23, 2024.

At the launch event hosted by MII in the offices of dentsu in Dublin, guests heard from the CEO of MII, Shane McGonigle, Colin Gordon, Chair of the MII Awards jury and former CEO of Glanbia Consumer Foods as well as Caroline Donnellan, director of marketing & brand, Sky Ireland and Allison Hunter, marketing manager, Heineken Ireland.

“The MII AIM awards are quite simply the highest accolade a marketing professional can receive,” says Colin Gordon. “The marketer must prove the relationship between solving business challenges or addressing opportunities, through marketing investment, via outstanding results for the business and its bottom line.”

The awards- which will be spread over 20 different categories – are open for entries on December 4.

“The presence of professional marketing in Irish business means that the customer is always central to the development of the business value proposition, from pricing to product development, distribution to digital commerce. Our mission is to find the very best marketers in Ireland across the multiple disciplines that encompass the marketing profession,” says Shane McGonigle, CEO of MII.