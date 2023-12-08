Home News TAM Ireland’s Long Lunch is Back With Karen Nelson Field as Keynote...

TAM Ireland’s Long Lunch is Back With Karen Nelson Field as Keynote Speaker

Karen Nelson-Field will be the guest speaker at the next Long Lunch event which is organised annually by TAM Ireland.

Nelson-Field is the founder of Amplified Intelligence and author of the book The Attention Economy and How Media Works .  Big in demand on the international speaking circuit, she is also a professor of media innovation with the University of Adelaide and a former senior researcher with highly acclaimed Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, also in Adelaide.

The Long Lunch will take place on Thursday January 24th at 12.30pm and will conclude at 5pm.

For more information visit www.tamireland.ie

 

