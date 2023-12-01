It’s a Wrap- IAPI’s Female Futures Fund Concludes for Another Year

A total of 28 participants took in IAPI’s 2023 Female Futures Fund program which concluded this week. Now in its fourth year, the successful initiative is run in collaboration with Diageo and aims to bridge the gender gap in leadership and equip and empower females with within the advertising and marketing industry.

According to IAPI, the week revolved around a curated program “aimed at not just honing professional skills but shaping them into the leaders of the future.”

The sessions, which were held over three days, were once again facilitated by Danica Murphy, Founder, PRISM Leadership and Change consulting. Murphy addressed a wide range of issues and topics including personal branding, the challenges in self-promotion and strategically building leadership brands.

Guest speakers this year included Sheila Cunningham, Baileys global head of planning; and Alison Cowzer, Co-founder of East Coast Bakehouse, both of whom provided invaluable insights drawn from their personal journeys.

The final workshop was concluded by a panel discussion with AnnMarie Phillips, global commercial director, Diageo; Aoife McCleary, senior creative from F&B Huskies & IAPI board member; Emma Williams, senior director, Edelman and IAPI board member; Emma O’Doherty, chief client officer, Mindshare and Laura Daley, managing director, head of growth, Folk Wunderman Thompson.

According to Jennifer Monks, director, Teneo, one of this year’s participants: “Being awarded a place in the prestigious Female Futures Fund Programme, I wasn’t really sure what to expect. But what can I say. Surrounded by like-minded, talented peers, led by the wonderful Danica Murphy from Prism and with the wonderful support of Diageo and IAPI, I got more than I ever expected. I left the programme feeling empowered, inspired and with a new perspective of my value in the workplace. I would recommend anyone considering applying for the 2024 programme to just do it! You won’t regret it.”

“The real magic of this course came from the people who were part of it – our amazing coach Danica, the fantastic guest speakers, and all the incredible women I’ve had the chance to meet and learn from,” adds another participant, Kim Comiskey, strategic planning director, Folk Wunderman Thompson.

“ The tools, knowledge and connections made will undoubtedly impact my perspective, career, and ambitions for years to come, so a huge thank you to Danica, Diageo and the IAPI team for the opportunity,” she adds.

“Being surrounded by such intelligent and caring women gave me so much hope for the future of advertising” said Barbara Masson, Digital Designer, Havas

Georgia Stevenson, creative producer, BBDO Dublin adds: “I have never felt more empowered than I do now after completing the Female Futures Fund workshops. Surrounded by incredible women, I learnt so much about my industry and myself throughout the process. I feel I have the tools to stride forward with confidence into this next phase of my career. Danica and all of the inspirational speakers that we had the privilege of interacting with have left me with a sense of hunger, drive, and determination. And boy, do I have some amazing women alongside me on this journey, the class of 2023 have been a huge support and the definition of the word ‘team’. I am excited for what lies ahead for us all!”

The 2024 Female Futures Fund programme will be launched by IAPI early next year in celebration of International Women’s Day. For more information on the programme contact Shreesha Hegde ( shreesha@iapi.com )