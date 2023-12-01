Irish Audio Awards 2024 Are Now Open for Entries

Following on from their success in 2022, The Irish Audio Awards are back and open for entries.

Organised by Radiocentre Ireland, the awards will take place in Smock Alley Theatre on Thursday March 14. This year the awards will revolve around 10 categories and a Grand Prix. The winner of the inaugural Grand Prix award last year was Publicis Dublin.

The categories are Business, Consumer, Audio for Change, Use of Music, Sound Design, Copywriting Craft, Casting, Innovation, Speculative, Broadcaster and the Grand Prix

Confirmed judges for the awards include Sandra Bold, CCO Wunderman Thompson, Benelux; Gavin Little, Founder and Sound Designer ECHOLAB and Pearse McCaughey (chair.)

The deadline for entries is January 15, 2024 and entries must have been aired on Irish radio stations between the January 1 2023 and January 15 2024.

For further information click HERE