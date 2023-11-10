Publicis Beefs Up its Senior Management Team With New Appointments

Publicis Dublin has made a number of changes to its senior management team.

Fay Quilligan, who is currently strategy director, is now taking on the role of head of strategic planning, replacing Chloe Hanratty who is leaving the agency to work as an independent brand consultant.

Other additions to the management team include creative director, Peter Dobbyn, business directors Sinead Dennis and Karen Muckian, and operations director, Dylan Roche.

Quilligan has worked in the industry for over 18 years and joined the agency from Rothco (now Droga5) in 2021. She has also worked with Epsilon, Irish International (now BBDO) and Ogilvy & Mather. She currently heads up the Virgin, Heineken and Laya accounts and has contributed to a number of pitch wins in her time with the agency. According to the agency, she will now lead the agency’s strategic offering, along with taking a seat on the Publicis management team.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role. The last couple of years in Publics have been so rewarding, especially working with the fantastic strategy Team. I’m very excited for the next chapter, working with talented people and great brands and clients,” she says.

“We’ve had a successful few years, driven by the incredibly talented team we’re lucky to have. We have big ambitions for Publicis and I’m excited to welcome the new members onto our management team,” says Geraldine Jones, managing director, Publicis Dublin.

“This group will work closely with the board to continue our momentum and ensure our business constantly evolves for our clients. I look forward to what we can do together, as we continue to create work that leaves a mark for our clients’ brands and businesses,” she adds.

Speaking about her departure from Publicis Dublin, Hanratty says: “I’m incredibly grateful to my Publicis family for all the opportunities they gave me, and very proud of what we achieved together. While the agency will always be special to me, I’m ready and excited to pursue a new stage of my career as an independent brand consultant in 2024.”