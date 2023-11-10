Ogilvy Rolls Out New Global Campaign for Jameson Irish Whiskey

The Irish Distillers-owned Jameson Irish Whiskey has launched a new global advertising campaign called “Must be a Jameson.”

Narrated by Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy and directed by two-time Oscar-nominated writer-director, Bryan Buckley this is the first campaign for the brand that has been created by Ogilvy, which picked up the global account in July 2023 following a pitch overseen by R3. The WPP-owned Ogilvy won the account after it committed to operate a “borderless team spanning the agency’s global creative network” with a remit to focus on “global strategic and creative duties for the brand.”

The new campaign has initially launched in the US market across TV, audio, social, OOH and digital before its global launch in 2024.

The campaign sets out to connect a world full of like-minded people who don’t take themselves too seriously. The first hero TVC introduces us to José, a charismatic cool dude who is never fazed and always chooses to drink triple-distilled Jameson whiskey. The second hero spot also promotes Jameson Orange, which was introduced in January 2022.

With a 67% share of the global market for Irish whiskey, Jameson sold over 10m cases of whiskey in 2022. The whiskey is distilled and matured at the world renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. Irish Distillers employ over 800 people across its operations in Cork and Dublin.