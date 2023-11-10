Vhi Rolls Out Campaign to Showcase its Innovative Healthcare Solutions

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has rolled out a new campaign and brand platform for Vhi, Ireland’s leading health insurer with over 1.2m members.

Called “Because Your Health Means Everything”, the new TVC has already launched and the other elements will roll out on social, digital, OOH and radio.

According to the company Vhi is now on “a journey to implement their strategic vision of transformative healthcare, building a connected healthcare system, accessed through leading insurance plans with an unmatched personal and digital experience for all our customers.”

“We’ve more than 65 years’ experience as Ireland’s leading health insurer but we have adapted and expanded our range of services by building clinical solutions for our members because we know how important healthcare is to our members,” says Adam Bacon, head of marketing, Vhi. “Our new creative campaign reflects an evolved Vhi and how we will continue to lead the way in developing innovative healthcare solutions for our members,” he says.

According to Jen Speirs, chief creative officer, Droga5 Dublin: “Vhi is a healthcare brand offering much more than health insurance. So as its creative partner, creating a new, big idea to land that is a ridiculously exciting opportunity. ‘Because your health means everything’, is the reason why Vhi has built a multidisciplinary team around you. It is there to take care of the whole you. We want people to look at Vhi in a new way – so this work has to look, feel and behave in a whole new way. That could not have happened without a solid, trusting relationship with our clients – which is exactly what we had from pretty much day one. We’re absolutely thrilled for this launch campaign to be out into the world and are really excited to build on the platform from here on.”

