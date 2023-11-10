Brian O’Driscoll Heads Up Expert Panel for Who Won Sponsorship 2023 Event

Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll will be just one of several keynote speakers that will address the upcoming “Who Won Sponsorship” series which is organised by ONSIDE and the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) on November 22 in the Aviva Stadium.

With a busy year for Irish sport in 2023, the theme for this year’s event is “Trailblazers Shaping the Future of Sponsorship” with additional segments discussing consumer experience in sport, the role of brand ambassadors and women in sport.

“2023 is once again proving to be a very strong year for sponsorship investment with an estimated €212 million being spent by brands looking for that competitive edge”, says John Trainor, Founder & CEO, ONSIDE.

Shane McGonigle, CEO, MII adds: “We are looking forward to an exciting event where there will be a wealth of expertise and insights shared with renowned speakers and panellists from industry, Irish and international-based sponsors and rightsholders, and marketing professionals as well as an in-depth review of sports, entertainment, ambassador, broadcast, and cause-related events.”

Apart from Brian O’Driscoll, who will discuss “the dynamic role of brand ambassadors in modern sponsorship, a number of leading marketing and commercial experts will also present to discuss the challenges and opportunities that face brands, sporting organisations and individual sports stars.

With the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France dominating the sporting headlines in recent months, Gerry Nixon, head of sponsorship & insights at Vodafone, Padraig Power, chief commercial officer IRFU, and Kalle Kauppila, group director of revenue & fan growth, World Rugby will share unique insights into the world of commercial and sponsorship involvement in the sport of rugby.

Other speakers include Tom Boyle, VP global partnerships marketing and operations at City Football Group / Manchester City Football Club; Rory Sheridan, head of partnerships at Diageo Ireland, Louise Cassidy, director of marketing & communication at the FAI and Eileen Leahy, marketing activation lead, Cadburys.

In addition, RTÉ will share its own perspective on how sponsorships scored in 2023. According to Declan McBennett, head of sport with the broadcaster: “RTÉ is delighted to be involved with this event again. Sponsorship enables brands to forge a meaningful, authentic connection with sports fans. It also ensures that key sporting events remain accessible and free for everyone to enjoy, regardless of age, demographic or background, which is integral to RTÉ’s public service remit. I look forward to hearing the speakers’ insights on the panel, who are at the forefront of this thriving industry and continually driving it forward.”

The “Who Won Sponsorship Series 2023” will take place in the Aviva Stadium on November 22 and will kick off at 8.30am and conclude at 11am. The event is open to members and non-members of the Marketing Institute of Ireland. To purchase a ticker click HERE