Bloom Toasts Johnston Mooney and O’Brien With New Campaign

Creative agency Bloom has created a new campaign for one of Ireland’s oldest and most loved brands, Johnston, Mooney and O’Brien.

The new campaign, which is called “The Toast of Dublin” is running across radio, OOH and digital.

“Johnston, Mooney and O’Brien were the first bakers to introduce a sliced pan specially designed to fit into a toaster,” says Brendan Smartt, managing director of Johnston, Mooney and O’Brien “Today our iconic Toastie pan is still one of our best sellers.”

“It really is an honour to work with a brand that has such affection amongst generations of Dubliners” says Sinéad Boyle, managing director of Bloom. “It is one of the great Dublin brands.”

“The toast of Dublin says it all” says Claire Doyle. Marketing Manager “When the Bloom team presented the idea it was a no brainer.”