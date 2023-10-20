TU Dublin Launches First Cross Platform Campaign Since Establishing in 2019

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), the second largest university in Ireland, has launched a new brand campaign, its first since the launch of the university nearly five years ago. TU Dublin was created from a merger of the Dublin Institute of Technology, the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown, and the Institute of Technology Tallaght in January 2019.

Created by BBDO, with animation from Sugar Blood, the new campaign is called “Go Beyond Learning” and highlights TU Dublin’s combination of theory, collaboration, and practical application to create a better learning experience for students.

The new campaign will run across TV, BVOD, and YouTube, as well as a number of social media channels, with the TV presence running for the next month and again in the new year. Media is being handled by Havas Media Ireland.

You can view the 30-second version of the advertisement on TU Dublin’s YouTube channel – there is an English Version and an Irish Version.

“This campaign is an investment in our strategy to grow the University, which is Dublin’s newest,” said Mark Henry, head of communications and marketing for TU Dublin. “We believe that investing to build our brand is integral to winning an increased share of student enrolments in the coming years, and attracting the talented staff and enterprise partners that we need to thrive as Ireland’s second largest University.”

The campaign was filmed across the University’s campuses in Grangegorman, Blanchardstown, and Tallaght, and adopts a unique mixed media style by combining filmed footage and animation. “As the home to Ireland’s largest school of performing arts, we are proud to say that TU Dublin students and staff members are featured in every scene,” Henry adds.

The Go Beyond Learning campaign will run for the next three years, supported by tactical marketing and communications activities to recruit CAO students for Open Days and participants for postgraduate courses.