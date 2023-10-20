Boots Harnesses Power of TV and TikTok For New Campaign from EssenceMediacom

Boots Ireland has rolled out a new innovative live and shoppable advertising format on both TV and TikTok in a collaboration that involves the GroupM agencies EssenceMediacom and Invention.

As part of the campaign, Boots has teamed up with four prominent Irish creators to simultaneously broadcast advertisements live on Virgin Media Television and TikTok. This is the first time that this combined approach will be seen across Irish television and the social media platform.

The commercials will be broadcast live from Virgin Media Television’s studios in Dublin in the get ready with me (GRWM) style used by beauty creators across social media. Viewers will follow along live as Lauren Whelan, Ayo Fierce, Davina Devine and Ben Sun give their top beauty tips using all products available at Boots.

The series of advertisements are also ‘shoppable’, meaning viewers are able to scan a QR code and immediately purchase the featured products on Boots.ie.

This innovative Boots activation kicked off on September 19 with TikTok star Lauren Whelan to coincide with the airing of the new season of Big Brother on Virgin Media Two. Each commercial break features the live ‘get ready with me’ advertisement showcasing a two-minute feature of Lauren Whelan’s ‘Clean Girl Beauty’ look.

“At Boots we don’t follow trends – we set them, always ensuring the customer is at the forefront of every trailblazing campaign. This GRWM project is a media first which will make shopping at Boots easier than ever, enabling us to reach our customers no matter where they are or how they choose to shop. As we continue to grow our beauty offering across premium and Irish brands, we are proud to partner with leading Irish content creators, EssenceMediacom and Invention to bring beauty at Boots to the next level and showcase our commitment to our customers,” says Linda Nolan, head of marketing, Boots Ireland.

‘’This is a groundbreaking, immensely exciting project to work on with Boots, which is very much an innovative client constantly looking to push the boundaries of media, which is what this campaign does. As overall screen viewing is now very much fragmented this dynamic approach allows us to reach our audience simultaneously, whether they are watching TV or on TikTok. The campaign will have an extensive paid social element, pushing shoppable advertisements across TikTok and Meta closing the consumer journey,’’ adds Alan Cawley, account director, EssenceMediacom.

Samarah Coughlan, account director at Invention, adds: ‘‘GRWM (Get Ready with Me) is one of the biggest content trends on TikTok, with over 114 billion views. Aligning with this trend, allows Boots to tap into real cultural moments and social and beauty tribe conversations around beauty. We are delighted to be collaborating with Boots on this campaign, amplifying authentic content creators within the beauty space across social in tandem with live TV, and positioning Boots as the definitive destination for premium beauty.’’