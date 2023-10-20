Paul Farrell to Leave Virgin Media Television in December

Paul Farrell, managing director of Virgin Media Television is to leave the broadcaster at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin, currently Deputy MD, announced as his successor for the Managing Director role, reporting to Virgin Media Ireland CEO, Tony Hanway.

Well known and liked within the media, advertising and marketing industry Farrell was appointed managing director of Virgin Media TV in May 2020 having served as vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media Ireland since 2015. During this period he has overseen a considerable period of growth at the broadcaster, including the introduction of new channels and digital platforms, yielding higher viewership and increased share of commercial revenues. Prior to joining Virgin Media, he held senior roles with O2, The Irish Times, IPG Mediabrands and Davy.

“I’m very grateful to our entire team at Virgin Media Television for all that has been accomplished in recent years including our focus on exciting content, new channels, and our renewal of the public service TV broadcasting licence,” says Paul Farrell.

“In particular, I wish to pay tribute to the immense hard work and contribution of all our Virgin Media Television team. Their unwavering dedication and energy have been the driving force behind our success and has allowed us deliver excellent television programming to our deeply valued audiences. Áine has been a great colleague and is a fine leader and I wish her every success in her incoming new role as managing director.”

“Paul has guided Virgin Media Television through a significant period of development and growth. Under Paul’s leadership, Virgin Media Television has provided exceptional television programming, engaged Irish audiences and further strengthened the transition to digital. He has also assembled an exceptional leadership team and it is fitting that he is handing over the baton to Áine who will lead the team from strength to strength,” says Tony Hanway, Virgin Media Ireland CEO.

Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin is one of Ireland’s most experienced TV executives and joined Virgin Media Television as operations director in 2017, having held senior roles in UTV Ireland, Setanta Sports and Sky News Ireland as well, as working in the independent sector and RTÉ. She was appointed deputy managing Director in March 2021 and recently took on responsibility for all commercial operations.

“Virgin Media Television is on an upward trajectory with ambitious plans for the future,” says Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin. “ My key focus will be to build on the successful foundation already in place; leveragingour strengths in award-winning content, news, current affairs, sport, and digital services to drive innovation in Irish broadcasting. I’m honoured and excited to be leading our talented team of broadcasting professionals and look forward to delivering the quality content and outstanding user experience that our audiences have come to expect from Virgin Media Television”.