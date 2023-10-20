BBDO Wins Creative and Strategy Account for eir

Following a competitive pitch that involved four agencies, BBDO has won the creative and strategic account for Ireland’s largest telecommunications company, eir.

The agency emerged triumphant after a rigorous and comprehensive three-month assessment that also included the incumbent The Tenth Man.

With a turnover of €1.24bn last year, eir is the largest provider of fixed line, fibre broadband and TV services while its mobile business is the third largest after Vodafone and Three.

“BBDO’s unwavering commitment to innovation and their strong track record in creating meaningful connections between brands and their audiences perfectly aligns with eir’s core purpose – to connect for a better Ireland,” says Susan Brady, managing director, eir Consumer & Small Business.

Oisín Masterson, director of brand & marketing, eir adds: “BBDO is an impressive agency, their strategic acumen and executional excellence, spanning both retail and branding domains, played a pivotal role in securing this partnership. We’re eagerly anticipating the collaborative journey ahead and can’t wait to dive into the work together.”

“Who could resist the chance to work with a household name who also happens to be the number 1 broadband provider in Ireland, with best-in-class Gigabit Fibre Broadband & 5G products? We knew from when we first met the eir team that there was so much potential to do some great work together. We’re really excited, and cannot wait to roll up our sleeves and start work,” says Neal Davies, chief executive, BBDO.