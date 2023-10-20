F&B Huskies Wins Grand Effie as 22 Awards Handed Out at Effies Ireland

F&B Huskies and EssenceMediacom picked up a coveted Grand Effie at the first in-person Effie Awards Ireland which were held in Dublin’s RDS today.

The agencies picked up the award for “The World’s Strongest Women” campaign for Allianz Ireland and Women’s Aid, having already won a number of international awards for the same campaign.

This is the first Grand Effie to be handed out to an Irish agency with only the very best campaigns awarded each year across the Effie regions globally.

According to the citation: “After a rigorous process, the Jury selected this campaign for a Grand Effie as it epitomises best in class creative effectiveness and powerfully demonstrates the value of creativity within the effectiveness model. The Jury felt that the case presented a very clear insight and strategy that led to highly impactful creative work. They commented on the excellence of the entry across all criteria, and in particular that the story was very well told from start to finish.”

In all, a total of seven gold, five silver and 10 bronze were awarded. Three Gold Effies went to Core for campaigns for the National Lottery, Irish League of Credit Unions and Breast Cancer Ireland. F&B Huskies, meanwhile, also picked up two Gold Effies for its Allianz campaign while BBDO and The Public House picked up a Gold apiece for their work with Dublin Simon Community and EPIC Museum respectively.

Silver Effies, meanwhile, went to BBDO Dublin, Folk Wunderman Thompson, AMV BBDO and Core which picked up three Silvers.

The Bronze Effie Award winners include Bloom, Boys+Girls, Droga5 Dublin, The Brill Building, F&B Huskies and Folk Wunderman Thompson.

According to Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI: “On behalf of IAPI, I was thrilled to host our first in-person Effie Ireland Awards ceremony. Effies is extremely important to IAPI as it is our core platform for one of our strategic pillars, that of Growth. And by that, I mean that it provides us with proof points of the transformational growth we deliver for our client’s businesses, and therefore it helps strengthen the overall reputation, and sustainable growth of the commercial creativity industry.

“I am extremely grateful to An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales for their invaluable support of Effie Awards Ireland. Their commitment to marketing effectiveness aligns perfectly with the values of the Effie Awards, and we are proud to have them as our partners.”

This year’s Jury Chair, Damian Devaney added: “Once again, I was honoured to Chair this years’ Effie Awards Ireland. The strategic differentiator in Effies is that it focuses on the one thing that businesses are most interested in – their performance in the marketplace. It is proven, international, reliable and robust. This is the reason I genuinely believe that Effie Awards Ireland can build that vital bridge between agencies and their clients’ marketing and wider management teams.”

Following the success of Effie Awards Ireland 2023, IAPI will host the “Winners Showcase” on November 9 at ESB Headquarters, Fitzwilliam Street. This event will provide a unique opportunity to get a closer look at the winning campaigns, learn from the best, and be inspired by their remarkable journey towards success. Register now to secure your spot and gain valuable insights into the strategies that made this year’s Effie winners stand out. To register click here>>

The full list of Effie Awards Ireland 2023 winners is below.

Alcoholic Beverages Category

SILVER: “Lovely Day for a Guinness” – AMV BBDO & PHD Ireland with Diageo

Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Category

BRONZE: “How the pandemic ushered in a new era of efficiency for Vodafone X” – Folk Wunderman Thompson with Vodafone

Culture & the Arts Category

BRONZE: “Art flourishes in spite of adversity” – Bloom Advertising with The Arts Council

Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services) Category

GOLD: “How EPIC reframed how the world sees the Irish” – The Public House with EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

Finance & Insurance Services Category

GOLD: “World’s Strongest Women” – F&B Huskies with Allianz Ireland

BRONZE: “How your pension could help save our planet” – Folk Wunderman Thompson & Core with Irish Life.

FMCG, Petcare & Homewares & Consumer Electronics Category

BRONZE: “Building a plant-based range from Dairy DNA” – Droga5 Dublin with Kerry Foods.

IT, Telecoms & Utilities Category

BRONZE: “Bringing Connected Living to Life” – Boys+ Girls & Core with Three Ireland

BRONZE: “How Vodafone awakened a new category behaviour” – Folk Wunderman Thompson with Vodafone

Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming Category

SILVER: “Putting Northern Ireland on the Holiday Map and Driving GIANT Growth” – BBDO Dublin with Tourism Northern Ireland

Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness Category

GOLD: “World’s Strongest Women” – F&B Huskies & EssenceMediacom Ireland with Allianz Ireland

SILVER: “100 Cyclists’ Heartbeats Fuel WHOOP Growth” – Core with WHOOP

Media Innovation Category

BRONZE: “The First Poster to Catch Lung Cancer” – The Brill Building with Marie Keating Foundation

New Product or Service Introduction Category

SILVER:“Launching the KFC Chicken Fillet Roll” – Core with KFC Ireland

Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good Category

GOLD: “Making a Big Difference with a Little Budget” – Core with Breast Cancer Ireland

BRONZE: “World’s Strongest Women” – F&B Huskies with Allianz Ireland

Public Service & Government Category

GOLD: “Unfair City – Using AI to highjack the news” – BBDO Dublin & Lobo US with Dublin Simon Community

SILVER: “How A Tin Man Inspired Ireland to Send Love At Christmas” – Folk Wunderman Thompson with An Post

Retail & Fashion (Bricks & Clicks) Category

BRONZE: “Going full trollies with GO FULL LIDL” – Folk Wunderman Thompson & EssenceMediacom Ireland with Lidl Ireland

Sustained Effectiveness Category

GOLD: “From Members to Monsters” – Core with Irish League of Credit Unions

GOLD: “Selling out Christmas, constantly” – Core with The National Lottery (Ireland)

BRONZE: – “From selling products to creating a meaningful Masterbrand” – Folk Wunderman Thompson & Core with Irish Life

Grand Effie

“World’s Strongest Women” – F&B Huskies with Allianz Ireland

For more information on the Effie Awards Ireland 2023 winners, please visit iapi.ie>>