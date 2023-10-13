The Public House Launches New Campaign to Support Rebrand of Irish Independent

The Public House have launched a new campaign to accompany the full rebrand undertaken by the Mediahuis-owned Irish Independent.

The campaign, called “Written all over Ireland,” is running across TV, Cinema, VOD, radio, press, out of home, social and digital media.

The new campaign is the result of a strategic repositioning project, which identified a unique strength of the Irish Independent within the Irish news landscape – the deep, on-the-ground understanding and connection that its journalists have with Ireland and its people.

This positioning came to life in the expression, Written All Over Ireland, which sums up the newsbrand’s approach to the news – rather than reporting from afar it is deeply ingrained in the culture and day to day goings-on in communities all over the country.

The Independent’s new font “Cláirseach” is shown, literally inscribed onto, or into, the very fabric of the country, with excerpts from real Independent articles and content written on the lines and grooves of the Irish people’s faces, the veins of a leaf, cracks in concrete and the folds of a camogie player’s sock.

The Public House worked in close collaboration with the Irish Independent marketing team on the rebrand including designer Mark Porter, and production partners Piranha Bar, to bring the new look Irish Independent to life creatively, including shooting extensive scenes featuring real sea swimmers, League of Ireland fans, and more.

According to Lee Martin, head of marketing & promotions, Mediahuis: “In September we successfully launched the new Irish Independent Masterbrand. The project saw Independent.ie retired as a brand and the Sunday Independent adopt the Irish Independent’s new visual identity. Our regional newspapers, that include The Kerryman, Sligo Champion, and Wexford People also adopted the new identity in their mastheads. Our ambition is for the Irish Independent to become Ireland’s favourite newsbrand. ‘Written all over Ireland’ is the campaign that announces the new Masterbrand and our promise to connect you to Ireland’s story. The campaign uses close-up imagery and the words of our journalists to convey closeness. It also features the new Cláirseach typography, vibrant colours, wordmark, and harp that are all part of our new distinctive identity.”

“It was really exciting to work on such an iconic Irish brand as it evolves with the country itself. This connection between the newsbrand and Ireland is what we wanted to bring to life by putting their beautiful new typography into the lines and grooves of Ireland and its people,” adds Danny Cullen, senior art director, The Public House.

