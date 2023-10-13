Pearl & Dean Appoints Damon Westbury as its Chief Commercial Officer

Pearl & Dean Ireland (formerly Wide Eye Media) has appointed Damon Westbury as its chief commercial officer.

In this new role, Westbury will be responsible for commercially scaling Pearl & Dean’s media assets in Ireland and new markets as well as building an omnichannel media offering and driving new revenue and commercial partnership opportunities under the wider Pearl & Dean media brand.

Prior to joining Pearl & Dean, he worked in numerous senior roles throughout the course of his career, including stints at Microsoft Advertising, Clear Channel Global, The European Broadcaster Exchange, Zinc Media PLC and most recently with WPP’s proprietary programmatic agency Xaxis.

“I am thrilled to join Pearl & Dean at such an exciting time, to spearhead our commercial expansion across existing media formats, new mediums, and markets. I look forward to architecting and building a compelling cross-media proposition, under this iconic brand, for our media agency, advertiser, retail and AdTech partners,” says Westbury.

According to Kathryn Jacob, CEO Pearl & Dean UK: “We are delighted to be welcoming Damon to the Pearl & Dean team. Damon joins the business at a pivotal time, as we celebrate our 70th anniversary and focus on further growth and new opportunities. His knowledge of the industry will be paramount in driving this forward and he is going to be a huge asset to our team across Ireland as well as to the wider team in the UK.”

Eoin Wrixon, CEO Pearl & Dean Ireland adds: “We are delighted to have Damon joining Pearl & Dean. His appointment is part of a significant investment as we grow our cinema advertising, out of home and digital publishing business in Ireland. Damon brings a wealth of experience and expertise and is a key addition to the Pearl & Dean team.”

Pearl & Dean Ireland is the market leader for cinema advertising in Ireland with 100% share of the cinema advertising market. It is also home to the digital OOH provider Adtower and Packed.House, the experiential and digital media services production company, and publisher of online properties including entertainment.ie, Beaut.ieand FamilyFriendlyHQ.ie.