Posterplan and Wavemaker Partner For Square for OOH Suburban Takeover

Out of Home (OOH) media specialist Posterplan Ireland and media agency Wavemaker have launched a multi-phase OOH campaign for payments platform Square.

The OOH campaign kicked off on September 25th with a series of suburban takeovers, with a wider brand awareness piece running alongside. This strategy was designed to meet local businesses where they are at, while driving suburban fame for Square. Locations like Ranelagh and Drumcondra have witnessed a complete takeover of multiple OOH formats, while leveraging transport elements as a way of building coverage between suburbs.

Using multiple pieces of creative, the objective is not only to support local entrepreneurs but also make them smile. Contextual copy can be seen throughout the campaign, with certain formats specifically highlighting attention to the local SMBs located in the vicinity.

According to Megan Daley, senior client manager at Posterplan Ireland: “This campaign has showcased the substantial capabilities of OOH as an impactful medium. The brand awareness segment proficiently showcases top-of-the-funnel metrics while the suburban takeovers are the perfect strategy for precise audience targeting. All of these aspects combined emphasise the efficiency of OOH advertising in the B2B sector through proximity marketing techniques.”

Daniel Hickey, business director and head of digital at Wavemaker adds: “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to push our clients towards their goals. This campaign shows how OOH can deliver in an impactful way through both existing and brand-new formats. We were delighted to have the opportunity to be the first advertiser to use the new Henry St site. It’s a fantastic location for a B2B brand like Square to be seen.”

Marshall Kingston, head of integrated marketing, Square Europe adds: “In Dublin’s vibrant business landscape, Square’s POS, payments and business tools power local entrepreneurs. At the core of our mission lies the unwavering commitment to uplift and strengthen local businesses through economic empowerment. Our new OOH campaign aims to reach business owners in their local communities, while spearheading innovation in our marketing efforts, strategically deploying Out-of-Home that can deliver real impact around the city.”