New Research from Radiocentre Ireland Identifies Drivers of Audio

Radiocentre Ireland has published new research into the key drivers behind the growth in audio in Ireland.

The study is built on two new proprietary research studies conducted on behalf of Radiocentre Ireland by independent research agency Differentology, which has extensive experience in developing audience and advertising effectiveness insight.

Building on improved distribution, established and newer audio formats play complementary roles for listeners, according to the research, enhancing the medium’s relevance for all listener groups, leading to ongoing growth in the audio audience.

According to the research, “audiences have a wide range of needs that influence their media choices. In this study, Audio is revealed to fulfil seven specific need-states highly effectively. – keep me company, keep me in the loop, lift my mood, block out the world, spark conversations, broaden my horizons, provide a social soundtrack. The audio need-states provide advertisers with powerful opportunities to reach critical mass audiences with enhanced relevance of messaging.”

In addition, the research found that live radio leads listening time and delivers the highest reach within all seven audio need-states, underpinning why it remains the most widely listened-to form of audio entertainment and, therefore, continues to play a crucial role for advertisers.

The presentation is available here RadioCentre Ireland and a recording of the presentation will be available next week.