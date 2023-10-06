Kerrygold Rolls Out New Global Campaign to Highlight Importance of Eating Together

Kerrygold, the iconic Ornua-owned food brand, has rolled out a major global campaign called “May Your Table Always Be Full.”
The new campaign, which was created by Energy BBDO, aims to illustrate the power of reconnecting with friends and family at mealtimes amid the fast-paced pressures of everyday modern life.
This is the brands first campaign with Energy BBDO and the hero film ‘The Runaway’ follows the poignant journey from the city to the country of the beloved family dinner table, as it searches for a new sense of place. For a brief moment, life slows down, and we see how much valuable time spent together means to families, once the table finally returns home.
According to Brian Cleere, Global Creative Director, Kerrygold: “‘May your table always be full’ is a timeless, powerful brand adage that we believe everyone can relate to. Kerrygold’s rich tasting butter and cheese are meant to be savoured and shared. This platform connects with people by reminding them of how good the little moments in life can be when you take the time to be present, cook meals with one another, and even just sit down at a table enjoy a meal, connecting with friends and family.”
The new global campaign launches in Ireland and the United States in October and comes to life in online video and traditional broadcast television, as well as social and digital across Meta, Pinterest and TikTok.
Cedits
Client: Kerrygold Global
Managing Director: Elena Germani
Global Creative Director: Brian Cleere
VP, Marketing (US): Kate Saul
Brand Manager: Neil Rogers
Agency: BBDO
Chief Creative Officer: Josh Gross
Chief Creative Officer: Frank Hahn (BBDO Group Germany)
Executive Creative Director: Allison Hayes
Creative Director: Dane Canada
Creative Director: Lucas Owens
Creative Director: Dejan Handjiski (BBDO Dusseldorf)
Associate Creative Director: Josh Parmenter
Associate Design Director: SoA Ryu
Art Director: Abigail Chieppa
Copywriter: Lucy Butka
Jr. Art Director: Talia Adler
Jr. Copywriter: Sarah Abrams
Designer: Sam Green
Jr. Content Designer: Anna Gainer
Head of Production: Jeff Davis
Producer: Serena Lignel
Product: Georgia Stevenson (BBDO Dublin)
Jr. Producer: Tyler Jones
Client Service Director: Anna Bleers
Account Director: Fiona Gilroy (BBDO Dublin)
Group Account Director: Galina Koreneva (BBDO Dusseldorf)
Account Director: Yasmina Maliuha (BBDO Dusseldorf)
Account Supervisor: Nicole Kazan
Head of Planning: Paul Fisher (BBDO Dublin)
Planning Director: Shannon Smiley
Strategy Director: Michelle Grossheim (BBDO Dusseldorf)
Strategy Director: Annika Plaggenborg (BBDO Dusseldorf)
Strategy Director: Emily Vertrees
Social Strategists: Lauren Hurtis, Chelsea Henricks, Jennifer Jas
Production Company: RESET
Directors: Dorian and Daniel
Producers: Jules Fennell, Alja Primec
Executive producer: Jen Beitler
Editorial Company: WORK
Head of Production: Chris Delarenal
Editor: Stewart Reeves
Editor: Rain Keene
Assistant Editor: Michael Hillman
VFX Company: BLACKSMITH
2D:
Shoot Supe – Rodolfo Pereira
2D Lead – Hannah Wilk
2D Artists – Hieu Phan, Eric Sibley
Color:
Color – Sam Howells
Color Assist – Matt Gehl
Production:
Head of Production/EP – Perry Tate
Color Producer – Adam Vevang
Producer – Kevin Liu
Production Coordinator – Joey Witten
Music and Sound design: 750mph
Executive Producer: Olivia Ray
Producer: Aishah Amodu
Senior Audio Engineer: Sam Ashwell
US Media Agency: PHD Media
Client Business Lead: Jen Enders
Associate Director: Jenna Weeks
Ireland Media Agency: OMD
Sr. Account Manager: Sarah Ling
Sr. Account Manager: Karen Naidoo
Account Executive: Sarah Falvey