Kerrygold Rolls Out New Global Campaign to Highlight Importance of Eating Together

Kerrygold, the iconic Ornua-owned food brand, has rolled out a major global campaign called “May Your Table Always Be Full.”

The new campaign, which was created by Energy BBDO, aims to illustrate the power of reconnecting with friends and family at mealtimes amid the fast-paced pressures of everyday modern life.

This is the brands first campaign with Energy BBDO and the hero film ‘The Runaway’ follows the poignant journey from the city to the country of the beloved family dinner table, as it searches for a new sense of place. For a brief moment, life slows down, and we see how much valuable time spent together means to families, once the table finally returns home.

According to Brian Cleere, Global Creative Director, Kerrygold: “‘May your table always be full’ is a timeless, powerful brand adage that we believe everyone can relate to. Kerrygold’s rich tasting butter and cheese are meant to be savoured and shared. This platform connects with people by reminding them of how good the little moments in life can be when you take the time to be present, cook meals with one another, and even just sit down at a table enjoy a meal, connecting with friends and family.”

The new global campaign launches in Ireland and the United States in October and comes to life in online video and traditional broadcast television, as well as social and digital across Meta, Pinterest and TikTok.

Cedits

Client: Kerrygold Global

