Droga5 Dublin Celebrates the Power of Play in New Global Campaign for LEGO

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, and Our LEGO Agency (OLA) have collaborated to launch a major global campaign for The LEGO Group that champions the important role that play has in the day-to-day lives of children.
Called “Play is Your Superpower” the campaign features LEGO’s first ever fully playable film which “celebrates the heroes that can emerge in a world that has forgotten how to play.” The campaign has been created to encourage adults to prioritise play for the children in their lives and it will run for four months with three key moments: the Autumn launch, World Play Day on October 12 and during the brand’s peak Christmas holiday season.
The campaign also draws its insights from a recent global study finding that, on average, children are spending just 2% of their week (equivalent to 7 hours) playing, with one in three (32%) spending less than three hours each week enjoying play. By comparison, the study found that the average adult spends 26 hours a week scrolling on their smartphone, an average of more than 3.5 hours per day. This current “play deficit” is a cause for concern for experts given the crucial role of play in shaping a child’s cognitive abilities, overall wellbeing and most importantly, in them having fun.
“Our creative team were on a mission to develop a campaign idea that was big enough to flex across the three key moments from fall, right through to the holidays; and Play is Your Superpower is exactly that,” says Jen Speirs, chief creative officer, Droga5 Dublin. “Of course, the only way to launch an idea like this was with a brand film that mimics a true superhero epic and opens people’s eyes to the wonders of play, which has actual ways to play hidden inside. We’re proud to have created a piece that features a line-up of diverse young talent that will empower both kids and adults to approach life in a more playful way and are excited to watch it unfold,” she says.
“We knew we wanted to make a big statement around the power of play this year, so we designed a campaign that celebrates just this. The film showcases the endless possibilities for play that children see, in even the dullest of situations, and shows the difference play can make to the world as the children rebuild it for the better. Jane Lynch and Sun Li add to the playfulness of the film by revealing themselves as forward-thinkers who want to overthrow the norm and inject more play into their workplace,” adds Nic Taylor, SVP and head of Our LEGO Agency, the in-house agency for The LEGO Group.
Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer, at the LEGO Group adds: “For over 90 years, we have been a champion of children and their right to play. We believe play helps children develop skills like creativity, confidence and communication that helps them learn and thrive today and in the future. Our Rebuild the World platform has helped us celebrate the power of play since 2019 and we’re excited by the next iteration of the campaign to inspire people of all ages to reprioritise play in their lives.”
The film stars Hollywood actor Jane Lynch as a work-obsessed CEO who becomes enlightened to the merits of play by seeing its impact through the eyes of six adventurous children. Each child brings a different passion and skill to a mission to spread play in a monotonous, structured workplace. Superstar actress Sun Li takes on the role of the CEO in an adaption for the Chinese market. It was directed by cinematographer, screenwriter and producer Ellen Kuras, best known for her work on Academy Award winning “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”
The fully integrated global campaign will run across a variety of channels including TV, digital, out of home, cinema, PR, influencer, and e-commerce. The film will also come to life in LEGO stores globally with playable experiences that tie into the character’s mission from the hero film.
