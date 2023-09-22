Johnny Sexton Drives the Conversation in New Laya Video Series

Ireland’s leading all-time points scorer, Jonny Sexton, is the star of a new five-part video series from Laya healthcare called “Driven”.

Created in collaboration with Legacy Communications and produced by Motherland, the new video series delves into the “profound self-belief of some of Ireland’s greatest sports stars” and viewers are given an exclusive peek into what motivates Sexton, a brand ambassador for the health insurance company, and an insight into his most memorable moments on and off the pitch.

Hosted by Richard Sadlier, the series also features intimate discussions with a number of fellow sports stars including Leona Maguire, Henry Shefflin, Cora Staunton while Johnny’s brother, Mark Sexton also features in the series.

According to Kevin Kent, head of marketing, Laya healthcare: “We are delighted to unveil ‘Driven,’ which represents our largest celebration of our rugby sponsorship and ambassador work to date. Johnny Sexton’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Laya healthcare’s dedication to promoting health and wellbeing. ‘Driven’ showcases our shared values of determination and resilience.”

“In what marks our most comprehensive digital strategy to date, we’ve crafted a plan that harnesses the anticipation surrounding the Rugby World Cup. With the support of Mindshare, we strategically orchestrated the release of each episode within the series to coincide with Johnny Sexton’s prominence in the nation’s consciousness, ensuring maximum impact,” adds Rebecca Trevor, marketing manager, Laya healthcare.

“Our commitment to elevating the ‘Driven’ series is reflected in our fully integrated approach, which consists of strategic media partnerships, thoughtfully timed press advertorials, dynamic web updates, and direct-to-member communications,” she says.

Mary McGuire, associate director at Legacy Communications adds: “Creating and delivering this unique campaign to honour the incredible career of one of Ireland’s sporting greats in partnership with Laya healthcare has been truly exciting. ‘Driven’ is a testament to Johnny Sexton’s inspirational journey, and we are proud to be part of it with so many incredible Irish athletes.”

The first two episodes have already been released with further updates and exclusive content due over the coming weeks.

Episode 1 – Johnny Sexton x Richie Sadlier

Episode 2 – Johnny Sexton x Leona Maguire

Credits

Client: Laya healthcare (Kevin Kent, Rebecca Trevor)

Creative: Legacy Communications Kevin Moore, Shireen McDonagh, Mary McGuire)

Production: Motherland

Director: Rory Hanrahan

Producer: Mags Livingstone, Keith Bradley

Media: Mindshare (Kate O’Leary, Laura Duignam)