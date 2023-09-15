The Indie List Partners with DMI to Boost Freelance Skills

The Indie List, the freelance marketing talent platform founded by Peter McPartlin and Una Herlihy, has announced a collaboration with the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) that will allow freelance marketing talent access to 18 courses covering digital essentials like social, search, e-commerce, email and content marketing.

“An understanding and the ability to work across digital media are absolute musts for everyone involved in the marketing services sector. It is constantly changing as new opportunities emerge and developments such as Generative AI embed themselves in the business. All freelancers need to future-proof their skills to make themselves employable”, said Peter McPartlin.

The Indie List was established by marketing and media specialists Herlihy and McPartlin in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a talent base of over 1,400 specialists in marketing, creativity, digital, and ecommerce, The Indie List has emerged as the go-to platform for businesses seeking to hire the best freelance marketing talent.

“We are delighted to partner with Peter and Una in offering a range of excellent courses to help freelance professionals develop some of the key digital marketing skills that are now essential for anyone who is serious about growing their business in the marketing services sector,” says Eoghan Brennan, head of business for the Digital Marketing Institute. “Our collaboration with The Indie List is a testament to our commitment to helping business professionals upskill across all marketing sectors,” he says.

“This initiative with the DMI is part of our on-going commitment to support members of our community to ‘learn’ as well as ‘earn’ and help them grow and thrive in their careers”, according to Indie List co-founder, Una Herlihy.

“We know from our own personal experience how freelancers can miss out on great training because they no longer work in a permanent role. So much of what we do in The Indie List is focused on finding really valuable opportunities that will help our members grow in confidence and capability.”