Peter Field to Unveil New Research into Audio Advertising at Radiocentre Ireland Seminar

Peter Field to Unveil New Research into Audio Advertising at Radiocentre Ireland...

Peter Field, one of the advertising industry’s leading experts on effectiveness, will be the keynote speaker at a special Radiocentre Ireland seminar on Thursday, October 5 in the Mansion House, Dublin.

How Advertising Works and What Audiences Want is the overall theme of the event and Field will present the findings from his latest study, which was commissioned by Radiocentre Ireland. The study takes a look at how the Irish audio market is changing and reveals insights into the role played by different audio services in Irish people’s lives today.

A separate talk on why people listen to different audio formats will be delivered by the UK research and consumer insight agency Differentology.

RTE presenter Sarah McInerney will open the event which will also include an introduction by Radiocentre Ireland’s Ciaran Cunningham.

The event will start at 8am with breakfast and is expected to conclude at 10.15am.

The event is free to attend but registration is required.

To reserve a place click HERE