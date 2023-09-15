Thomas Ryan Appointed as Social & Content Director at Publicis Dublin

Publicis Dublin has appointed Thomas Ryan as the agency’s new social and content director.

Ryan has over nine years’ experience in digital and social media and was previously head of social with In the Company of Huskies, now F&B Huskies. Prior to this, he led social teams at agencies Circulate and Irish International BBDO.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Thomas’ calibre and experience to significantly add to our social offering,” says Ed Melvin, director of digital & innovation at Publicis. “Thomas is that rare combination of a creative maker and strategic thinker, working where cultural and commercial opportunities intersect. We’re looking forward to him joining the team to help create more great work. Like everyone else, we’ve seen increasing need for ‘social creativity’, across the board.” Melvin added.

“Our clients in every sector deserve work that stands out, that leaves a mark,” he adds.